STF arrests two in Forest Inspector recruitment scam

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Sep: STF had yesterday interrogated several crucial persons in respect of the Forest Guards recruitment case, and based on the inputs received from the candidates, it has today 2 accused were arrested by the STF from Haridwar. Those arrested, Prashant and Ravindra are both residents of Haridwar. The accused have been arrested from Laksar and Khanpurrespectively in Haridwar today. STF says that on the basis of the case registered in Forest Inspector Recruitment, more students are yet to be questioned. As the names come out, arrests will also be made on the basis of that. STF has started investigation in forest inspector recruitment exam also. A case was registered yesterday at Cyber Police Station Dehradun regarding Forest Inspector Online Recruitment Examination. It may be recalled that this examination was held online and despite this, irregularities happened. STF is now investigating a a total of 5 examinations including Forest Inspector Recruitment for irregularities. The investigation of STF is going on continuously in all the cases. So far 34 people have been arrested in the UKSSSC paper leak case.