Strict directions issued to ensure smooth roads along Char Dham routes 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Mar: With the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand scheduled to begin from 19 April, the state government has issued strict directions to all executive agencies and the related departments to ensure that roads along the pilgrimage route are in impeccable condition, warning of stringent action in case of any negligence. The government has made it clear that any lapse on the part of agencies responsible for road maintenance and construction will invite serious consequences.

The state administration has intensified preparations to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience, recognising that feedback from the Yatra directly impacts the government’s image. In this context, detailed instructions have been issued to all agencies engaged in works along the Char Dham route to complete pending works within stipulated timelines and maintain high standards of quality.

In this regard, Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey shared with the media that continuous instructions have been issued to all the agencies concerned since January to expedite works on the Yatra route. He informed that the issues related to the condition of roads were also highlighted during the recent Assembly session earlier this month, following which a high-level review meeting was convened with all executing agencies.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from PWD (National Highways), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and Border Roads Organisation, during which it was decided that progress of works would be reviewed on a weekly basis every Friday. The Secretary emphasised that all agencies must ensure that the road surface is smooth and completely free from potholes. He added that any minor landslides or debris along the roads must be cleared without delay, and essential works such as road marking, painting and signage installation must be completed in time.

Pandey stated that although the Char Dham Yatra will formally begin in the third week of April, vehicular movement on these routes is expected to increase from around 15 April itself. Therefore, all agencies have been given a clear deadline to complete the required works before this date to ensure readiness ahead of the influx of pilgrims.

He further said that written instructions have been issued to all the agencies outlining specific targets and expectations. He added that agencies have also been asked to communicate any difficulties or requirements for support from the state or Central Government, assuring them that necessary assistance would be provided on priority. However, he cautioned that failure to either report issues or complete works within the prescribed timelines would be treated as serious negligence.

He also made it clear that in case the poor road conditions lead to damage to the state government’s image during the Yatra, the agency concerned will be held accountable and legal action may be initiated. In this regard, communications have been sent to senior officials including the Engineer-in-Chief of PWD and to the officials handling National Highways, while a separate letter has also been addressed to the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation. In addition, the Chief Secretary has written to the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at the Centre, underlining the importance of timely completion of works in view of the upcoming Yatra.

Addressing one of the major bottlenecks on the route, Pandey pointed out that traffic congestion in Rishikesh remains a significant challenge for the Char Dham Yatra. To address this issue, work on the proposed Rishikesh bypass is being taken forward by the National Highways wing of the PWD. He informed that the alignment for the bypass has already been approved and the project is now moving towards Detailed Project Report (DPR) approval.

The Secretary added that the DPR has been prepared, while processes related to forest clearance and land acquisition have already been initiated. He further stated that a high-level meeting at the Government of India level is expected to take place shortly for final approval. Pandey emphasised that Rishikesh is a critical junction for the Char Dham route and the construction of the bypass will provide significant relief by easing traffic congestion and ensuring smoother movement of pilgrims, thereby enhancing the overall travel experience.