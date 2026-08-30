Students with Distinction in Sports felicitated

Graphic Era Students join PM’s Dialogue

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Aug: Students of Graphic Era also participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Khelo India Samvad’.

During the Khelo India Samvad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that sportsman spirit is extremely important for a healthy society and a strong family system, and this spirit cannot be developed without stepping onto the sports field. He said that it is important to make time for sports along with studies, because sports are a part of life. He said that family support plays an important role in nurturing the sporting talent of young people. Whether on the sports field or in society, the participation of youth is India’s strength.

During the programme, university students who had won medals were felicitated. (International skiing player) Shardul Thapliyal, (national-level athlete) Sonia, (international football players) Chirag Arora, Aditri Rawat, Jayanti Badoni, Shubham Kumar, Rushil Sharma and Udish Sharma, Ishant Bhatt (table tennis), and Jayanti Malhotra (basketball) were felicitated for their achievements, hard work and sporting talent.

During the programme, students were also administered an anti-drug pledge. They resolved that they would not consume any kind of intoxicating substance themselves and would also create awareness among their family members, friends and others in society to prevent them from falling prey to addiction.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Dean, Student Welfare, Dr DC Pandey, Sports Officer Yashpal Rawat, Vinita Hooda, Lalit Pawar, Dr AS Shukla, teachers and students were present at the programme.