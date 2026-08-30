‘Khelo India Samvaad—Khel Ki Baat, Pradhan Mantri Ke Saath’ held at HNBGU

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 27 Aug: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal (Central) University organised the programme, ‘Khelo India Samvaad—Khel Ki Baat, Pradhan Mantri Ke Saath’, at the Swami Manmanthan Auditorium, Chauras Campus.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the programme provided students an opportunity to listen to the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interact on issues related to sports, fitness and youth participation.

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised strengthening the sports culture in the country, encouraging young people to participate in sports and promoting emerging sporting talent. He also highlighted the potential for developing Olympic sports in accordance with the unique geographical and natural conditions of hilly regions and encouraged the youth to pursue opportunities in the field of sports. The programme conveyed the message of contributing to nation-building and the vision of a developed India through sports.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof ShriPrakash Singh, said that merely listening to the Prime Minister’s thoughts was not enough; they should also be incorporated into one’s life and work. He emphasised that sports require passion, discipline and continuous hard work, beyond merely having adequate resources. He urged students to stay away from laziness and recognise their own potential. He said that continuous efforts are being made to develop the necessary sports facilities and resources at the University.

The Vice-Chancellor also administered an oath to the students under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, urging young people to stay away from substance abuse. He said that healthy and disciplined youth are the foundation of a strong nation.

MLA Vinod Kandari called upon students to learn from the Prime Minister’s vision for the youth and his inspiring ideas. He said that universities and society should come forward to support the education and development of underprivileged and needy children. He urged young people to channel their energy in a positive direction and contribute to nation-building.

On the occasion, Arjuna Awardee Surendra Singh Kenwashi, who has represented the country in rowing and won several medals while serving in the Indian Army, shared his experiences with the students. He encouraged young people to remain dedicated and committed to sports. Drawing from his own journey, he said that determination, discipline and continuous practice can help athletes achieve success at national and international levels despite difficult circumstances.

University alumna and national-level judo player Savita Gurung, who has won several national medals in judo, encouraged students to look at sports not merely as a hobby but also as a potential career and employment avenue. She said that numerous new opportunities are now available for talented sportspersons and that continuous practice and proper guidance can help young people make sports a strong foundation for their future.

During the programme, students interacted with the guests and sporting personalities present on the stage and raised questions related to sports training, career opportunities, infrastructure, competitions and prospects in various sporting disciplines. The guests responded to their queries and shared their experiences and valuable suggestions.

The message of Member of Parliament Anil Baluni was read out during the programme. Programme Coordinator Dr Rakesh Negi conducted the proceedings, while Mohit Bisht proposed the vote of thanks to the guests, participants and everyone present.

Director, Birla Campus, Prof HBS Chauhan, Dean, Students’ Welfare, Prof OP Gusain, Dean (Appointments and Promotions) Prof Mohan Panwar, Prof Deepak Kumar, Prof SS Bisht, Prof Anil Nautiyal, Prof JP Mehta, Prof Mamta Arya, along with university teachers, officers, employees and a large number of students, were present on the occasion.