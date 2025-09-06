Surya Quest Motorcycle Expedition flagged off from Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Sep: With the roar of engines and the spirit of adventure, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Royal Enfield, flagged off the Surya Quest Motorcycle Expedition from Dehradun today.

The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Surya Command. A contingent comprising 10 Indian Army riders of Golden Key Division and 14 civilian motorcycle enthusiasts set out on a challenging journey through the Himalayas, symbolising courage, camaraderie, and care.

Over the coming days, the riders will traverse the breathtaking landscapes of Shimla, Sumdo, Kaza, Tandi, Sarchu finally culminating at Leh. The expedition carries with it the message of adventure, discipline, unity, and mutual trust between the Armed Forces and the natives of some of the remotest regions along the Northern Borders.

The initiative reflects the Army’s commitment to fostering national integration, promoting adventure sports, and inspiring the youth of the country to embrace resilience, teamwork, and the spirit of service.

The Surya Quest Motorcycle Expedition not only celebrates the indomitable spirit of soldiers and riders but also underlines the enduring bond between the Indian Army and the nation it serves.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Naveen Mahajan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, Brigadier PJ Prabhakaran, Station Commander, Clement Town, Brigadier RK Singh, Brigade Commander, 14 Arty Brigade, Brigadier Sandeep Madan and other senior officers, JCOs and soldiers.