Swearing in of Uttarakhand Information Employees Association held

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: The swearing -in ceremony of the newly-elected executive committee of the Uttarakhand Information Employees Association was held at Soochna Bhawan here on Saturday. Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari presided as chief guest and administered the oath to the incoming office-bearers, urging them to uphold their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Tiwari assured that the concerns of the departmental personnel would be addressed with urgency. He stressed on the critical role of the Information Department in disseminating government schemes and policies to the wider public and called upon staff members to approach their work with integrity and commitment. He also announced that special health camps would be organised for employees and that legitimate demands raised by the association would be promptly considered.

Additional Director Ashish Kumar Tripathi extended congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed executive, noting that the department had previously acted on the association ‘s demands in a timely manner. Newly elected president Kailash Rawat affirmed that the association would work diligently to ensure swift resolution of employee grievances through regular coordination with administrative officials. He also stated that the association intended to expand its network to the district level. General Secretary Ankit Kumar reiterated the association ’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of personnel.

Also present on the occasion were Joint Directors KS Chauhan and Nitin Upadhyay, Senior Finance Officer Shashi Singh, Deputy Directors Manoj Kumar Srivastava and Ravi Bijarniya, Assistant Director LP Bhatt, former President Ranjit Singh Budiyal, former General Secretaries KS Panwar and Suresh Chandra Bhatt, along with officials and staff of the department.

The newly-appointed office-bearers include Kailash Rawat as president; Prashant Rawat and Sanjay Kumar as joint vice-presidents; Ankit Kumar as General Secretary; Parul as Joint Secretary; Rakesh Kumar Dhiwan as Treasurer; Satyendra Bijalwan as Organisation Secretary; Arun Kumar as Convenor and Auditor; Bahadur Singh Kanyal as Publicity Secretary; and Balam Singh Nagarkoti, Pappu Chauhan, Aarti Gunwant, Chandra Ballabh, Madhuri Semalti, Bharat Rawat, Gopal Bisht and Vijay Rawat as executive members.