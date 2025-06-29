Irrigation dept SE suspended

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: Superintending Engineer RP Singh, a government officer often mired in controversy during his career in Uttarakhand, has been suspended by the Irrigation Department for insubordination and dereliction of duty. The action, taken by Irrigation Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant, comes in response to Singh’s persistent refusal to report to his parent department after being relieved by the Rural Road Development Agency, where he had served as Chief Engineer for an extended period.

According to the sources, the file recommending the suspension of RP Singh had reportedly been under consideration for several weeks and was finally processed following departmental approval. According to the officials, Singh’s continued absence from his assigned post in the Irrigation Department , despite repeated directives, has prompted the latest disciplinary action. The department had objected strongly to his non-compliance, stating that his failure to assume charge amounted to a violation of service rules.

Singh’s tenure at the Rural Road Development Agency was marked by recurring controversies. Several major tendering irregularities were flagged during his period as Chief Engineer, and serious allegations of misconduct also surfaced. In one particularly high-profile instance, senior Congress leader and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh had raised the matter in the Assembly, alleging misbehaviour on the part of Singh. The issue gained further traction when the Speaker took cognisance of the complaint, prompting a formal departmental inquiry.

The officer had earlier also been served a notice regarding allegations of financial impropriety. The Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangathan had also submitted a memorandum to the state government accusing Singh of favouritism and corruption in contract allotments. In September 2024, Singh was removed from his post in the Rural Road Development Agency following reported dissatisfaction expressed by Chief Minister Dhami over his functioning.