State taking rapid strides under Modi: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: Chief Minister Dhami, speaking at the ‘Sanvadi’ event organised by Dainik Jagran at a hotel on Mussoorie Road here on Saturday, asserted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has risen as a prominent global force, with nearly 27 crore citizens lifted out of poverty during this transformative period. He emphasised that the country has emerged as the fourth-largest economy in the world. Dhami added that the state government, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, is committed to propelling Uttarakhand towards becoming a leading state in the country.

The CM emphasised on the ongoing strides in infrastructure development across the state. He noted that the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun elevated road will significantly cut travel time between the two cities to merely two-and a half hours. He also shared that progress on the All-Weather Road project has been swift and that road connectivity now extends to the farthest border regions of the state, which has begun to reverse the trend of outmigration.

Dhami asserted that considerable efforts have been made to promote pilgrimage and tourism in the region, positioning Uttarakhand as a key destination for spiritual and leisure travellers alike. As a result of these developmental initiatives, the state has become increasingly attractive to investors. Following the Investors Summit, work on projects worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore has already commenced, signalling strong economic momentum.