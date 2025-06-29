UJPAH journal released

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: The Universities Journal of Phytochemistry and Ayurvedic Heights ( UJPAH ) hosted a collaborative event with the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) on Saturday.

Associate Editor, UJPAH Himmat Singh gave the introduction of the journal discussed its objectives, its structure, and efforts for its improvement.

The highlight of the event was release of the journal , “Universities Journal of Phytochemistry and Ayurvedic Heights” which aims to provide opportunities and encouragement to young and upcoming scientists to publish their scientific achievements, particularly in phytochemistry.

Vice-Chancellor, Uttarakhand Ayurved University (UAU) Arun Kumar Tripathi, emphasized the growing global need for Ayurvedic interventions and the development of effective herbal medicines.

Special Guest Swarnlata Saraf, Director, University Institute of Pharmacy, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Chhattisgarh, drew attention to the importance of preserving traditional knowledge, securing patents, and promoting sustainable practices in Ayurvedic research.

Chief Guest Shailendra Saraf, Director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, noted that recognizing Ayurveda is, in essence, a mark of respect for our cultural heritage and scientific traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, emphasized the importance of evidence-based Ayurvedic practices and encouraged the creation of research linkages and associations. He called upon students and researchers to actively contribute to this growing field and foster collaborative networks.

Earlier, Dr S Farooq, Chief Editor, UJPAH , gave introduction of the event to the gathering.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr IP Saxena, Editor of UJPAH , expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and collaborating institutions.

The program saw enthusiastic participation from students of SRHU University, Quantum University, and UIT, as well as researchers, scientific officers, and officials from UCOST and RSC Dehradun.