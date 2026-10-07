Tackling Corruption

Totalitarian states have a tendency to create conditions for oligarchs that milk the system for unaccounted wealth. They develop systemic corruption for their own benefit and that of the dictator in power. On the other hand, democracy is supposedly a better system with greater accountability. However, democracies too have not been able to entirely find answers to this problem. Democracy in India, particularly, faces structural vulnerabilities that facilitate corruption, primarily driven by the intersections of political financing, bureaucracy, and electoral mechanics.

Among the flaws enabling corruption in India is opaque political funding. The high cost of contesting elections creates an institutional reliance on unregulated or opaque donations. When political parties receive unaccounted funds from corporate or private interests, it frequently leads to quid pro quo governance, policy capture, and crony capitalism. There is also the criminalisation of politics. The democratic process allows individuals with pending criminal cases to contest and win elections. Candidates with significant financial resources or local muscle power often secure party tickets due to their perceived “winnability”, eroding the integrity of legislative bodies.

Bureaucratic red tape and discretionary powers also create conditions for systemic corruption. Complex regulatory frameworks and vast discretionary powers vested in public officials create bottlenecks in the system. This “licence raj” legacy forces citizens and businesses to resort to “speed money” or bribes to bypass delays in public service delivery. And worst of all, there is weak law enforcement and judicial delays. While anti-corruption institutions exist, they often suffer from structural dependencies on the executive branch. Furthermore, the overburdened Indian judicial system results in prolonged trials, which delays accountability and reduces the deterrent effect of anti-corruption laws.

There are, however, some strategic solutions available to address the flaws. To mitigate these systemic weaknesses and strengthen democratic integrity, specific institutional reforms are required. Take, for instance, the issue of electoral financing. State funding of elections is one alternative, or establishing highly transparent digital donation pools. (An attempt was made by the present Modi Government but was scuttled by short-sighted politics.) Strict, independent auditing of all political party expenditures should be done by the Election Commission of India.

Amending electoral laws to fast-track judicial trials for politicians with criminal charges is a must. For this, Indian must broaden disqualification criteria for candidates with credible, severe charges framed by a court of law.

There should be institutional autonomy under which complete financial and operational independence should be available to oversight bodies such as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Lokpal, ensuring their leadership selection is entirely bipartisan.

Administrative digitalisation should be implemented further by expanding initiatives like the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to eliminate middlemen. Streamline public service delivery via mandatory digital timelines to remove arbitrary bureaucratic discretion.

Promoting civic awareness and robustly protecting whistleblowers are equally critical to ensuring citizens can hold public officials accountable without fear of reprisal. Democracy is not perfect but its functioning depends on civic awareness and an understanding of the common good.