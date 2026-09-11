Tamil film industry shows interest in U’khand

U’khand film policy praised at Chennai Conclave

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chennai, 8 Sep: The ‘India International Film Tourism Conclave–South’ held in Chennai today showcased Uttarakhand’s film policy and the state’s scenic shooting locations and it drew appreciation from the filmmakers and the producers. The event saw participation from leading film commissions, producers and representatives from India and abroad, including Tunisia, Italy, Thailand, Romania, Hungary, Serbia and Azerbaijan. Uttarakhand Film Development Council’s nodal officer KS Chauhan presented the details of the policy and highlighted the state’s potential as a film destination.

Chauhan said that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has implemented a film policy to encourage shooting in the state, offering every possible support to filmmakers. Films shot in Hindi and other regional languages are eligible for subsidies up to Rs 3 crore, with web series and foreign films also included in the ambit. He explained that permissions for shooting are now available online through a single‑window system within seven days, with shooting fees waived. Security arrangements and concessions at GMVN and KMVN guest houses are also being provided. More than 200 films, web series and serials are shot annually in Uttarakhand, generating local employment.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand’s unique natural beauty, diverse geography, rich cultural heritage and peaceful environment make it highly suitable for film production. The state government aims to position Uttarakhand as a strong film shooting hub and the first choice for national and international filmmakers. During the conclave, Chauhan also held one‑to‑one meetings with producers and directors from the Tamil film industry. Production houses including India Talkies, Stone Beach Studio, Girish Pradhan, BTGI Productions (US), Parsa Picture, Lyca Productions, Masala Pix, Kavi Creations and Dream Warrior Pictures expressed keen interest in shooting in Uttarakhand.