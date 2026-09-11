Bookshelves are the Stairway to Everywhere!

The Books from My Shelves – 10

By Vimal Kapoor

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies…. The man who never reads lives only one” —-George Martin.

My journey with books began when I was promoted to Class 6th. Until high school, my reading consisted mostly of Archies, Phantom, Superman, Chanda Mama and Tintin comics. Apart from a few titles like Gulliver’s Travels and King Solomon’s Mines, I hadn’t ventured much into storybooks. But everything changed in Class 10, when a friend of mine lent me a ‘Mario Puzo’ novel. That single book opened up an entirely new world to me. From then on, I became a devoted reader of authors like Ruskin Bond, Mario Puzo, Frederick Forsyth, Wilbur Smith, Tom Clancy, Sydney Sheldon, J Krishnamurthy, Khushwant Singh, Vikram Seth, and Jeffrey Archer—just to name a few of my favourites. My book shelf is lined with Fiction, non-fiction, self help and spiritual books. Here is a list of my chosen books:

‘Light on Yoga’ by BKS Iyengar: It is widely considered as the ‘bible of yoga’ and is one of the most significant and widely respected books on the practice and philosophy of yoga. I refer to it frequently as there are various asanas for different body parts. During my sporting days, whenever I had a sprain or a pulled muscle, I would pull out this ready reckoner and most of the time it delivered. The detailed photographs and accurate instructions make it particularly useful for students who want to understand the correct alignment and practice of different postures. Beyond physical fitness and flexibility, the book emphasises yoga as a path toward greater concentration, balance, discipline and inner awareness.

‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho: The Alchemist is an inspiring and thought-provoking novel about dreams, destiny and the courage to follow one’s heart. The story is about a young shepherd who dreams of discovering a hidden treasure near the Egyptian pyramids. Encouraged by a series of mysterious encounters, he sets out on a journey that takes him across deserts and introduces him to people who teach him important lessons about life. Along the way he slowly but surely discovers that the real treasure lies not merely in material wealth but in the wisdom and transformation gained through pursuing one’s dreams.

‘The Lucknow Boy’ by Vinod Mehta: Lucknow Boy is a fascinating and candid account of the life and times of one of India’s most respected journalists and one of my favourite authors. Born and brought up in Lucknow, Mehta looks back on his childhood, education, friendships, professional struggles and his fascinating journey through Indian journalism. With warmth, wit and refreshing honesty, he describes the people he encountered and the experiences that shaped his personality and career. He does not hesitate to discuss his successes, failures, mistakes and controversies, which gives the memoir an unusually personal and authentic quality.

‘The Suitable Boy’ by Vikram Seth. It is one of the most celebrated novels in modern Indian literature. (Initially I was intimidated by its hefty size.) Set in the early 1950s, shortly after India gained independence, the novel revolves around Lata Mehra, a young woman whose mother is determined to find her a “suitable boy” to marry. Against this central story, Vikram Seth weaves together a rich tale of family relationships, romance, friendship, politics, religion and social change. Its memorable characters, intricate relationships and detailed depiction of Indian life make it both appealing and thought provoking.

J Krishnamurthy, a biography by Pupul Jaykar: It is a book that changed my mindset in a number of ways. It is a deeply engaging and insightful account of the life and philosophy of J Krishnamurti, one of the world’s most quintessential thinkers ever.

The biography explores Krishnamurti’s remarkable encounters with leading intellectuals, philosophers and spiritual figures, as well as his lifelong quest to understand the nature of truth, freedom and human consciousness. Jayakar also brings out the personal side of a man who was intensely private, compassionate and deeply observant. This book is extremely valuable for anyone interested in philosophy, spirituality and the mysteries of the human mind.

‘The Godfather’ by Mario Puzo: The Godfather is a famous novel written by American author Mario Puzo. Set mainly in New York, the novel tells the story of the powerful Corleone crime family, headed by the respected and feared Don Vito Corleone, known as “The Godfather”. The story is woven around themes of family loyalty, power, revenge, ambition, and betrayal. Don Vito is a complex character who follows his own strict code of honour while running a vast criminal empire. His youngest son, Michael, initially wants to stay away from the family business but gradually becomes deeply involved and eventually succeeds his father as its head. Filled with suspense, violence, romance, and dramatic twists, The Godfather became a worldwide bestseller. Its popularity was further increased by the acclaimed film adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Bollywood has made more than half a dozen movies based on this novel, most notable being ‘Sarkar’, ‘Dharmatma’ and ‘Nayakan’.

The Day of the Jackal by Frederick Forsyth: It is a gripping political thriller written by Frederick Forsyth. The novel spins around an unnamed professional assassin, known only as the Jackal, who is hired to assassinate French President Charles de Gaulle. Highly intelligent, patient, and skilful, the Jackal creates an elaborate false identity and meticulously plans every detail of his mission. Full of suspense, tension, and unexpected twists, The Day of the Jackal is widely regarded as a classic of the political-thriller genre.

‘Room on the Roof’ by Ruskin Bond: One of my all-time favorite books, it is a famous novel by our very own Ruskin Bond, first published when he was only seventeen years old. The novel tells the story of Rusty, a sixteen-year-old Anglo-Indian boy living in Doon Valley, who feels lonely and restricted under the rigid rules of his guardian. Longing for freedom and companionship, Rusty leaves his guardian’s home and begins a new life among a group of Indian friends. The rooftop room becomes a symbol of his independence, dreams, and desire to discover the world around him. Through Rusty’s experiences, friendships, love, and struggles, Ruskin Bond beautifully portrays the charm of youth and the natural beauty of Dehradun and Mussoorie. Written in simple and gentle language, The Room on the Roof remains one of Ruskin Bond’s most beloved works and captures the innocence, excitement, and uncertainties of growing up.

‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki: It is one of the most popular personal-finance books that challenges conventional ideas about money, work and financial success. Drawing on the contrasting attitudes of his “rich dad” and “poor dad”, Kiyosaki explains how different approaches to earning, saving and investing can shape a person’s financial future. One of the book’s central ideas is the importance of understanding the difference between assets and liabilities. Written in a simple and conversational style, the book has inspired many people to think differently about wealth and financial independence.

‘The Secret’ by Rhonda Byrne: It is a popular self-help book that explores the idea that our thoughts, beliefs and expectations can influence the direction of our lives. Drawing on the concept often called the “law of attraction”, through a combination of anecdotes, quotations and ideas from various teachers and philosophers, the book encourages readers to take greater responsibility for their mindset and aspirations. Its simple and motivational style has made it particularly appealing to readers interested in personal growth, happiness and success. While some of the book’s claims are controversial and are not supported by scientific evidence, The Secret has nevertheless had a significant impact on readers all over the globe and continues to motivate readers.

Books are our gateways to knowledge and personal growth; they remain our faithful friends and wisest teachers. Open a book and you open a new world. Keep reading, because every page turned is a step forward!

(Vimal Kapoor, a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)