Technical help sought from Thai & Norwegian agencies for rescue operation

Heavy auger drilling machines arrive for rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel

By Arun Pratap Singh

Uttarkashi, 15 Nov: Efforts to rescue 40 labourers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel being constructed along the Yamunotri Highway in district Uttarkashi is continuing on a war footing. Drilling work to reach the trapped workers had begun with the help of auger machines, but these did not prove powerful enough to help insert the steel pipes of 900 mm diameter width, and encountered technical issues. Following this, heavy auger drill machines were ordered from Delhi and were airlifted in three Airforce Hercules planes. The first consignment of machines arrived at the Chinyalisaur air strip but another issue cropped up this afternoon when the machines got entangled inside the planes. Efforts are being made to resolve this problem.

In addition, a green corridor has been built to carry these heavy auger machines to the Silkyara Tunnel.

Apart from this, technical help has also been sought from expert companies in Norway and Thailand. The heavy auger drill machine is expected to reach Silkyara soon. A fresh platform is also being constructed for the heavy drill machines so that the operation can continue. This machine, equipped with pipe pushing technology, will drill through the debris in the tunnel and insert a pipe of 880 to 900 mm, creating an escape passage for the workers

Meanwhile according to the rescue teams, the trapped workers are safe, though two of the workers did feel sick and have been given a supply of medicines by the doctors present on the site.

The rescue work continued for the fourth day, today, but some or the other hurdle keeps cropping up during the operation.

The rescue teams reported today that they had contacted the Thai rescue company, which had safely rescued 12 children trapped in a cave in Thailand a few years ago. All these children were trapped in the cave for 17 days. The company is giving its technical advice to the rescue teams. In addition, Norway’s NGI agency has also been contacted for assistance. Suggestions are being taken from this agency regarding how operations are carried out inside the tunnel. Apart from this, advice is also being taken from technical experts of the Indian Railways, RVNL, RITES and IRCON. Overall, every effort is being made to rescue the trapped labourers.

Due to the debris falling repeatedly in the tunnel, 2 workers engaged in the rescue operations were also injured and have been provided medical assistance. According to sources, the drilling work is likely to speed up with the help of 25-ton heavy machines that have been brought to Chinyalisaur in the Air Force planes. As per the experts, these machines will be able to penetrate the debris and put the steel pipes through to the other side. Through this machine, 5 metres of debris can be removed per hour.

Meanwhile, a group of workers who are outside the tunnel had some arguments and a minor scuffle with the Police. The workers who are protesting outside the tunnel since this afternoon have alleged that the rescue work is not progressing with the required speed and that this is endangering the lives of workers trapped inside. Besides this, some other allegations have also been made against the companies engaged in constructing the tunnel. It has been alleged that at the spot inside the tunnel where the landslide occurred, instead of using girders, the company chose to use 34 mm iron bars for reinforcement which could not bear the load and caved in.