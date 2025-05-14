Temperatures to rise sharply over next few days in U’khand, Monsoon expected by mid-June

Temperatures to rise sharply over next few days in U’khand, Monsoon expected...

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 May: Uttarakhand is currently experiencing varied weather conditions, with the hill districts witnessing intermittent rain while the plains remain largely dry and sunny, leading to a noticeable rise in temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is likely in areas such as Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh, while Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, and Udham Singh Nagar are expected to see clear skies and rising mercury levels over the next few days.

IMD officials have indicated that maximum temperatures in the plains may increase by 1 to 3 Deg C, with some areas already recording temperatures 3 Deg C above normal for this time of year.

In Dehradun, a maximum temperature of 34.8 Deg C was recorded today, while in Haridwar, the mercury hit 37 Deg C. Even Pithoragarh recorded a high temperature of 34 Deg C, though in the hills, the temperatures remain lower than normal.

On Monday, rainfall activity was reported in Karnaprayag and Gopeshwar, while dense cloud cover persisted over Uttarkashi and Kedarnath, bringing some respite from the heat. In Dehradun, light clouds lingered until 2 p.m., after which bright sunshine intensified the heat, pushing the maximum temperature up to 34.2 Deg C, which is two Deg C above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.2 Deg C, 1.4 Deg C higher than normal.

IMD Dehradun’s Director Bikram Singh stated that a western disturbance, though weakened now, still remains active over parts of Uttarakhand. He also stated that the monsoon is likely to hit the state around Mid-June this year.

In the Kumaon region, Mukteshwar recorded 33.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, and light drizzles were observed in Nainital, Almora, and Champawat, offering some relief to residents from the otherwise warm conditions.

Meanwhile, the IMD has highlighted that Uttarakhand has already received three times more rainfall than normal so far in May, with the summer season overall seeing higher-than-usual precipitation. Despite this, the plains are experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures in Haridwar, Roorkee, and Udham Singh Nagar consistently above normal.

The IMD’s latest update further warns that temperatures in the plains could touch 37 Deg C or even higher in the coming two to three days, and hot winds, locally known as ‘loo’, are likely to prevail, increasing the risk of heat-related ailments.