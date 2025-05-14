U’khand secures second spot in Financial Performance among small states

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: Uttarakhand has achieved a significant milestone in financial management and good governance, securing second place after Goa in the financial performance ranking of small states, as per a report by Financial Express. This recognition highlights Uttarakhand’s strong financial discipline, transparent administration, and development-oriented policies.

The report claims that the state has performed remarkably well in controlling fiscal deficit, increasing tax revenue, managing government guarantees, and balancing outstanding debt. Additionally, investments in key social sectors such as education and health have further strengthened Uttarakhand’s position.

The report also claims that alongside financial stability, Uttarakhand has also made significant strides in governance. Efforts to improve the business environment, streamline judicial processes, and expand digital e-services have positioned the state as a leader in administrative efficiency. The report has praised the state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and attributed this success to ‘visionary leadership of CM Dhami’ further claiming that his policies have driven sustainable growth and development. The government has pledged to accelerate digital infrastructure expansion, promote tourism, and empower the rural economy.

Commenting on this achievement, the CM has stated that this is a proud moment for Uttarakhand. Securing second place in financial performance among small states is the result of the government’s policies, hard work, and public trust. He added that his government has prioritised financial discipline and focused on strengthening education, health, digital services, and the justice system. Under the ‘Double Engine Government’, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand a leading state in India. The goal is to create a state where quality services and opportunities are accessible to every citizen. This achievement is another step toward Uttarakhand’s bright future, as it sets new benchmarks in development and prosperity.