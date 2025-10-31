The Life and Times of a Soldier’s Wife

Book Review

By Upendra Arora

All My Days

By Yasmin F Bilimoria

All My Days is a captivating memoir that takes readers on a richly textured journey through the life and times of Yasmin F Bilimoria — the distinguished wife of a decorated Indian Army officer, Lt General Faridoon Noshir “Billy” Bilimoria. Told in her own words, the book beautifully captures the grace, humour, and quiet strength of a soldier’s wife who lived through the many transitions of India’s post-Independence years. Born in Secunderabad into a well-known Zoroastrian Parsi family of Hyderabad, Yasmin was educated in a convent school and graduated from Madras University at the age of nineteen. She went on to pursue further studies at the University of Birmingham before returning to India, where destiny introduced her to Captain Faridoon Bilimoria at an Independence Day Ball at the Secunderabad Club in 1959. Following a whirlwind five-month courtship, the two married — despite her father’s gentle warning that Faridoon’s modest Army salary would not make for an easy start. It was, as Yasmin writes, a decision she never once regretted.

The memoir opens a window into the unique and often unseen world of an Army officer’s wife — the constant moves, the challenges of separation, the friendships forged under pressure, and the deep pride in service. Particularly engaging are her recollections of their time at Rashtrapati Bhavan when Faridoon served as aide-de-camp to India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. Through vivid anecdotes, Yasmin reveals the President’s humility and simplicity — from shared vegetarian meals to warm domestic moments — painting an intimate portrait of a statesman revered for his integrity. Through these pages, readers also encounter Lt General Bilimoria not only as an exceptional soldier and leader but as a devoted husband, mentor, and human being. His illustrious career, his deep sense of duty, and the respect he commanded are lovingly chronicled by a partner who shared every milestone and sacrifice along the way. Equally compelling are Yasmin’s reflections on the Parsi community — its culture, values, and rich traditions — woven seamlessly into the narrative.

Her accounts of the legendary teachers of The Doon School, such as Jack Gibson, John Martyn, and Holdsworth, add further dimension to the book, underscoring the lasting impact of great educators. In later chapters, her observations on India’s current affairs and the state of the world bring thoughtful perspective and contemporary relevance. Ultimately, All My Days is far more than a memoir — it is a tribute: to a remarkable man, to the enduring resilience of military families, and to a life lived with courage, dignity, and purpose. It stands as a reminder that true leadership lies not in power or prestige, but in service, compassion, and integrity. Yasmin Bilimoria’s labour of love is not only a personal remembrance but also a valuable contribution to our understanding of the Indian Army’s history, ethos, and human spirit. Her story inspires, uplifts, and reaffirms the timeless values of courage, duty, and devotion — the very essence of the Indian Army and the families that stand behind it.

(Upendra Arora manages Natraj Bookshop on Rajpur Road.)