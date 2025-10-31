Igas to be celebrated in grand manner across U’khand: Madhu Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Oct: Vice Chairperson of Uttarakhand Culture, Literature & Arts Council, Madhu Bhatt today announced that the traditional folk festival of Igas/Bagwal will be celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm across Uttarakhand.

Addressing the media persons here, today, Bhatt stated that the festival is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the state and that the plans are to ensure participation of various public representatives in programmes being organised throughout Uttarakhand.

Bhatt further stated that the Chief Minister’s residence will host a grand celebration of Igas on 1 November 2025, reflecting the significance and reverence associated with the occasion. She emphasised that this year’s Igas/Bagwal festival will also serve as the ceremonial beginning of the Silver Jubilee celebrations marking twenty-five years since the formation of the state of Uttarakhand.

To commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the state’s formation, a series of cultural events will also be held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Dehradun from 1 to 9 November.

She claimed that these programmes aim to showcase the rich traditions and artistic expressions of the region, with participation expected from various Himalayan states in order to foster inter-state cultural exchange and unity among the Himalayan states.