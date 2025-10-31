“From Courtyard to Cosmos, Daughters are Making India Proud”

National Commission for Women felicitates Dr Rakhi Ghanshala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Oct: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar said today that from the courtyard to outer space, India’s daughters are today shining with their talent, courage, and determination. The new India belongs to those daughters who have the courage to turn their dreams into reality.

She said this at a ceremony in which Vice Chairperson of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Rakhi Ghanshala was felicitated by the National Commission for Women.

Vijaya Rahatkar was addressing the Campus Calling Programme as the Chief Guest at Graphic Era Deemed University. She said that India has the youngest population in the world, and its youth are the ones who will shape the nation’s direction and destiny. She added that only an aware and responsible young generation can ensure a bright and secure future.

She emphasised that it is essential for every citizen to be aware of the laws made for women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. Lack of awareness about acts like the Domestic Violence Act and Cybercrime Act often leads to harm. Praising Graphic Era University, she said that it is one of the leading and progressive institutions in the country, which not only provides education but also nurtures responsibility, awareness, and the spirit of social change. She described the university as a laboratory of nation-building, where every student—male or female—is a driving force of transformation.

Chairperson of the State Commission for Women, Kusum Kandwal said that women in India are not only a source of inspiration but have become symbols of transformation. Through their hard work, competence, and leadership, they are making the nation proud at global levels by serving in top positions. Referring to the women of Uttarakhand, she said that they are not just flowers but sparks—symbols of patience, courage, and struggle even in tough circumstances. She emphasised that self-defence, education, and awareness are the three strongest pillars of women’s empowerment, and it is everyone’s responsibility to strengthen them. She added that women’s empowerment should not be limited to slogans or schemes but must become a part of every home and every thought.

Various sessions during the programme provided students detailed insights on relevant topics like cybercrime, women’s safety, and women’s empowerment. The students were also informed about laws related to women’s protection, constitutional rights, safety measures, and practical methods of self-defence. These sessions not only made the youth legally aware but also inspired them to realise that educated and aware youth are the foundation of a safe and sensitive society.

The event was organised at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre under the joint initiative of Graphic Era Deemed University and the National Commission for Women. The programme was attended by Pro Chancellor Dr Rakesh Sharma, Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Dean, School of Law, Dr Daisy Alexander, Head, Hospitality Management Department Dr Amar Dabral, Media Advisor of the National Commission for Women, Shivam Garg, along with other faculty members and students. The event was conducted by Dr Bharti Sharma.