U’khand making rapid progress under Dhami’s leadership: Naresh Bansal

Information Dept hosts Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 30 Oct: The three-day Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav, organised by the Information and Public Relations Department to commemorate 25 years of Uttarakhand’s statehood, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Rodibelwala Parking venue, here, today. Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal inaugurated the celebrations, marking the beginning of the Silver Jubilee festivities.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Bansal reflected on the sacrifices and relentless efforts of the statehood activists who made the formation of Uttarakhand possible. Expressing immense pride, he noted that the state will complete 25 years on 9 November and has achieved numerous milestones over the past two and a half decades. He claimed that Uttarakhand is steadily progressing under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Recalling the early days of statehood, Bansal said that Uttarakhand began its journey with limited resources and has now emerged as one of the leading states in the country. He highlighted the state’s achievements in education, road infrastructure, healthcare, and employment. He informed that eight medical colleges have been established to strengthen the health sector, major roads have been integrated into the All-Weather Road network, and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is under construction, which is expected to boost tourism significantly.

Bansal further stated that over 25,000 unemployed youth have been provided employment in the last four years under Chief Minister Dhami’s leadership. He mentioned that Uttarakhand ranks second among Himalayan states in financial management and has witnessed a rise in per capita capital income. He assured that the government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against crime and corruption. He proudly declared that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alongside anti-copying measures and stringent land laws.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand is excelling in every sector and is now reaching new heights of development. Reiterating the Prime Minister’s vision, he said that the third decade belongs to Uttarakhand. He noted a 4 per cent reduction in poverty and the beginning of reverse migration. He added that the central government has recognised the state’s mining policy and awarded it Rs 100 crore. Bansal called upon all citizens to contribute positively and cooperate in realising the PM’s vision of a developed India by 2047, where every village is prosperous and self-reliant.

On this occasion, Bansal also inaugurated a digital exhibition and visited various stalls showcasing public welfare schemes implemented by the state and central governments. During the event, several statehood activists who played a pivotal role in the Uttarakhand movement were also felicitated. Those honoured included Jagat Singh Rawat, Jaswant Singh Bisht, Bhopal Singh Bisht, Anju Upreti, Beena Nautiyal, Ashu Battarwal, Bhagwan Joshi, Surendra Saini, Madan Gaur, Anand Saini, Saket Vashishth, Bhim Singh Rawat, Rohit, and Vishnudutt Semwal.

A painting competition was also organised as part of the Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav, with enthusiastic participation from students of GPS 41, PBMU Inter College, and Gurukul Kangri. The event witnessed the presence of Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal, former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma, MLA Adesh Chauhan, Municipal Chairman Rajiv Sharma, IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, DG Information and Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, SSP Parmendra Singh Dobal, SP Crime Jitendra Mehra, Lal Batti holders Shyamveer Saini and Shobharam Prajapati.