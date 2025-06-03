Theft in Mussoorie’s Barlowganj Gurudwara; suspect nabbed

By Sunil Sonker

Dehradun, 1 Jun: The peaceful and religious atmosphere of Mussoorie received a major jolt when a theft incident was reported in the historic Gurudwara Shri Singh Sabha located in Barlowganj area. According to the local people and the Gurudwara management, last night, an unknown thief broke into the Gurudwara and stole the donation box and other items.

In the morning when the sevadars opened the Gurudwara, they saw that the locks were broken and the donation box was empty. On receiving the information, the local police reached the spot and started the investigation. On the basis of the prompt action of the police and the CCTV footage, a suspect was taken into custody late in the evening. During interrogation, the accused admitted to the theft. The police have recovered the cash taken out from the donation box from him.

Mussoorie Vyapar Mandal General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja expressed strong displeasure over this theft incident. He demanded from Mussoorie Police increase the security of religious places, strengthen night patrolling and further strengthen the CCTV network.

The Gurdwara Management Committee appreciated the prompt action of the police and expressed confidence that the administration will take appropriate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.