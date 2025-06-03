100 women in Kotdwar gifted sewing machines by Sandeep Bhatt Foundation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 1 Jun: At the initiative of Kotdwar MLA and Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, a sewing machine distribution programme was organised here, today, to support women’s self-employment.

The special event took place at Sundriyal Wedding Point on Padampur Road, where Bhushan participated as the Chief Guest. The programme was organised by the Sandeep Bhatt Foundation to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of the Dalai Lama and was dedicated to the cause of women empowerment.

In her address, the Speaker stated that the Sandeep Bhatt Foundation has been observing the birth anniversary of the Dalai Lama as Women’s Empowerment Day for several years. This year, the Foundation chose Kotdwar as the venue and commendably gifted 100 sewing machines to 100 local women to support their journey towards self-employment.

She added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the central and state governments are consistently working to make women self-reliant. Through various government schemes, women are becoming not only economically empowered but also earning respect and recognition in society.

She expressed her gratitude to all members of the Sandeep Bhatt Foundation for their noble efforts, stating that such initiatives lay a strong foundation for true women empowerment.

Prominent attendees at the event included Foundation founder Sandeep Bhatt, Meenakshi Bhatt, Darshana Gyani, Mandal President Prema Khantwal, Anuj Gupta, Vikasdeep Mittal, Ashish Rawat, Sonia Aswal, Sanjeev Thapliyal, and Manju Jakhmola, among others.