Chief Minister Dhami visits Kasiga School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kasiga School on 29 May. He was accompanied by State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, and Dehradun City Magistrate Pratyush Singh.

The Chief Minister was warmly received by the school’s leadership team, including Director Sidharth Batta, Deputy Head of School Arundhati Shukla and Bursar Kamal Jindal.

During his brief but significant visit, Dhami interacted with the school leadership team, wishing the very best for the bright future of school and its students.