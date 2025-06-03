Samarth Jain declared Overall Champion; winners felicitated by Governor

20th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament Concludes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 1 Jun: The three-day 20th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament–2025, organised by the Raj Bhawan Golf Club, here from 30 May, concluded successfully on Sunday. A total of 177 golfers from various states across the country participated in the tournament. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan, where the Governor, who is also President of the Raj Bhawan Golf Club, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), felicitated the winners and runners-up from various categories.

Samarth Jain was declared the Overall Champion of the 20th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament, while Nusrat Abbasi secured the runner-up position. In the Best Net category, Sudhir Singh emerged as the winner and Colonel Sanjeev Pant was the runner-up.

In the Super Veteran Gross category, Colonel SC Gupta won the top prize, with SK Suri as runner-up. In the Women’s category, Dr Srishti Dhaun was the winner, while Sharanya Sah stood as runner-up. In the Veteran Gross category, Zafar Iqbal won, with Narottam Das as the runner-up. Bhavya Ratan was awarded the title of Most Promising Golfer.

In the Junior Category, for the 15–17 age group, Amayra Bajaj was declared the winner and Aymir Usmani the runner-up. In the 12–14 age group, Samriddh Chand Thakur was the winner and Medhansh Bisht the runner-up. In the Under-12 category, Rushank Pratap Singh Sijwali emerged as the winner, and Mohammad Maaz Mansoor was the runner-up.

The Governor congratulated all the winners and stated that the tournament not only provided players with an enriching sports experience but also allowed them to enjoy the serene beauty of Nainital. He remarked that playing at the Raj Bhawan Golf Course is more than just a sporting experience—it offers an opportunity to connect with the cultural, natural, and hospitable essence of Uttarakhand.

The Governor further noted that, in recent years, the Raj Bhawan Golf Course has been opened to the public, especially school children, to promote interest in golf among youth. He expressed delight at the active participation of women and young players, and emphasised that continuous efforts will be made to make future tournaments even more impactful and grand.

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all players, organisers, sponsors, spectators, especially the Raj Bhawan Golf Club, Nainital, and the local administration for successfully hosting the event.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Secretary to the Governor & Vice President of Raj Bhawan Golf Club, Ravinath Raman, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Additional Secretary to the Governor & Vice President of the Club Swati S Bhadauria, Aide-de-Camp to the Governor & Club Secretary Amit Srivastava, Aide-de-Camp & Club Member Sumit Kumar Shadija, Golf Captain Colonel Vivek Bhatt, Financial Controller to the Governor Dr Tripti Srivastava, members Dr Sachin Chamoli, Ved Prakash Muhar, SA Nimkar (GM, IOCL), and several other dignitaries.