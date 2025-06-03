Atulya Ganga to undertake Plastic Eradication Programme from Gangotri to Harsil

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Jun: In alignment with the 2025 World Environment Day theme, “Ending Global Plastic Pollution”, the Atulya Ganga Trust (AGT) – an initiative led by Indian Army veterans – is set to undertake a large-scale Plastic Eradication Kaar Sewa from Gangotri to Harsil between 5 and 7 June.

In 2019, Atulya Ganga Trust committed to the sustainable rejuvenation of River Ganga, with core focus areas including afforestation, pollution mapping (including microplastic detection), and public awareness initiatives. The Trust’s mission is rooted in restoring Nirmalta (purity) and Aviralta (free flow) to the sacred river, while fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among citizens and policymakers alike.

While India’s armed forces stand guard on the nation’s borders, veterans of Atulya Ganga continue their service to the motherland through environmental stewardship. This year’s Kaar Sewa is a five-day mission to eliminate plastic waste along the ecologically sensitive stretch from Gangotri to Harsil.

The campaign is being carried out with the support of the Uttarakhand administration, with logistical assistance from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the local Army establishment, and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM). Corporate support is being provided by Bisleri.

On 2 June, the Kaar Sewa will be declared open from Lucknow by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command. On 3 June, volunteers will assemble in Uttarkashi. On 4 June, at 3 p.m., the campaign will be formally flagged off by Meherban Singh Bisht, District Magistrate, Uttarkashi, and BRO Commandant, at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. On 5-7 June, daily plastic clean-up operations will be conducted from Gangotri to Harsil. Collected waste will be handed over to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for eco-friendly disposal.

During the campaign, AGT volunteers will erect awareness posters encouraging pilgrims to refrain from polluting the Ganga with plastic. The Trust will also advocate for improved dustbin availability near roadside eateries and temples; daily waste collection by ULBs; fines for non-compliance to foster a sense of social responsibility among the public; and technological innovation in Waste Management.

In collaboration with IIT Ropar and Delhi Technological University (DTU), AGT is exploring mechanical solutions for plastic waste collection using industrial vacuum cleaners and local disposal through portable incinerators. Once viable models are established, implementation will commence.

The event will witness participation from members of the District Ganga Committee; representatives of Chinmaya Ashram and other environmental NGOs; ex-servicemen, Agniveer candidates, and prominent civil society members; volunteers and stakeholders from across Uttarkashi and beyond.

This initiative reaffirms Atulya Ganga’s commitment to preserving one of India’s most sacred and vital natural resources — the River Ganga — for future generations.