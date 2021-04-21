Tseries Music Video release on 23 Apr

‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ stars Arushi Nishank, Himansh Kohli & Rohit Suchanti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Apr: Arushi Nishank, who recently announced her first project, “Tarini”, in association with Tseries, is all set to release her music video, “Wafa Na Raas Aayee”, on 23 April on the official YouTube channel of Tseries.

The music video features her along with Himansh Kohli, the “Yaariyan” famed actor. Wafa Na Raas Aayee has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and directed by Ashish Panda.

Wafa Na Raas Aayee is the Arushi’s debut and it was shot in Kashmir. The international Kathak exponent, Arushi Nishank, has performed in more than 15 countries globally within a period of 17 years. She shared her views on her shooting experience, “As the prime location was Srinagar and we had to start from early morning just to avoid the snowfall, it was really challenging, but co-actors Himansh Kolhi and Rohit Suchanti are both very fine actors and I enjoyed my journey. I worked hard in extreme climatic conditions as this is my first project. Wafa Na Raas Aayee is one of the most beautifully composed heartbreak songs I have heard. I will always cherish the experience we had since the time I heard the song, to shooting for the song in Kashmir to now presenting it to the audiences. I hope that they will love the track.”

Says Bhushan Kumar, “This is a simple, melodious track that is bound to touch audiences. ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ has been beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Himansh and Aarushi have conveyed the emotions flawlessly with their performances.”

Jubin Nautiyal said, “I love and connect with songs that touch your heart. Wafa Na Raas Aayee is a soulful composition. It is not only a song, it’s a story, and an artist can only express art when it is coming from some truthful place.”

Adds Meet Bros, “Heart break songs are the flavour of the season and this one specially will pierce your hearts as the melody is touching but simple and catchy. The video of Wafa na raas aayee will make you cry for sure.”

Arushi Nishank is also an environmentalist at heart, especially concerned about the wellbeing of River Ganga through Sparsh Ganga, an organisation which promotes environmental awareness about the river. She is an active promotor of Namami Gange and always steps forward for women empowerment.