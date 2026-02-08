Tula’s International School hosts TEDx Youth Event on ‘AI & Youth: Redefining Strength’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Feb: Tula’s International School hosted the TEDx Tula’s International School Youth 2026 event with the theme ‘AI & Youth: Redefining Strength’. The program brought together inspiring speakers, distinguished guests, and students to explore how artificial intelligence and human values can grow together in a rapidly evolving world.

The event commenced with a welcome by Vice Chairman, Tula’s Group, Raunak Jain, who spoke about embracing innovation while remaining deeply rooted in values.

The program featured 7 speakers and 22 invited guests. All speakers were felicitated by Vice Chairman, Tula’s Group, Raunak Jain, along with CEO, Net Puppys, Pratik Marwah.

Distinguished guests present at the event included Headmaster, The Doon School, Jagpreet Singh; Domain Lead, Setu Aayog, Lav Bhardwaj; Vice Principal, Kasiga School, Arundhati Shukla; Vice President – Technology, Dr Raghav Garg; and Headmaster, Tula’s International School, Raman Koushal.

Among the speakers, Vice Chairman (Public Policy), Setu Aayog, Raj Shekhar Joshi highlighted the use of AI in medicine, stressing that those who use AI wisely will lead the future, and emphasised the importance of courage. Municipal Commissioner, Dehradun, Namami Bansal, IAS shared her life journey and spoke about making the right choices, staying determined, and using AI as an advisor rather than an authority.

Career Growth and Leadership Coach, Teja Gudluru spoke about identity and fear, explaining how feeling lost can be a strength, and reminded students that while AI provides answers, humans provide judgment. Head – Institutional Partnerships, Master’s Union, Ankur Vohra stressed that technology should support thinking, not replace it. AI Tech Creator and Digital Educator, Rajas Nikumbh shared that true strength lies in learning, adapting, and applying knowledge, adding that AI is neither scary nor limited to ChatGPT. Entrepreneur and Author, Prashant Jain spoke about adaptability as the key to success, while Founder, Pragya Dixit, Pragya Dixit explained that strength today also means knowing when to pause and say no amid information overload.

The event was organised by Career Counsellor, Shivika Batra, along with the student volunteers and faculty members of Tula’s International School, whose collective efforts ensured the successful execution of the program.