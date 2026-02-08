‘Saneh Bird Festival’ proposed to be organized annually on 31 January in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar , 7 Feb: On the occasion of the recently held Saneh Bird Festival in Kotdwar , the speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and MLA from Kotdwar , Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, presented an important and forward-looking proposal before the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, from the stage. She urged that the Saneh Bird Festival be regularly organized every year on 31 January, so that it can establish itself as a permanent annual event.

The Speaker suggested that the Bird Festival be included in the official annual calendar of the Forest Department and Tourism Department of the Uttarakhand Government. This would not only enable bird lovers, nature researchers, and tourists from across the country and abroad to plan their visits in advance, but would also help establish Kotdwar as a distinctive bird tourism destination.

Expressing her happiness, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan informed that today a positive and meaningful discussion was held on this subject with the Director of Jim Corbett National Park, Saket Badola, and the Divisional Forest Officer, Kotdwar , Akash Gangwar. During this meeting, consensus was reached on several important points to make the Saneh Bird Festival more effective, well-organized, and attractive.

It was decided in the meeting that a dedicated official website, an official logo for the festival, and facilities such as watch towers, binoculars, information boards, and other essential infrastructure would be developed for the convenience of tourists and bird enthusiasts alike. Along with this, concrete steps will be taken to promote the festival at national and international levels.

The Speaker directed that a detailed action plan be prepared and implemented at the earliest for all these proposals, so that in the coming years the festival can be organized in a more grand and systematic manner.

She stated that through the joint efforts of the Uttarakhand Government, Forest Department, and Tourism Department, the Saneh Bird Festival will be given a wider platform. This will not only attract bird lovers, environmentalists, and tourists, but will also create new employment opportunities for local people and strengthen public awareness about environmental conservation and biodiversity.