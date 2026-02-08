DDHA concludes successful SCI India Workcamp focused on Global Citizenship & Experiential Learning

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Feb: Dehradun Hills Academy ( DDHA ) successfully hosted the 2nd edition of the SCI International Workcamp , reaffirming its commitment to experiential learning and nurturing a strong sense of global awareness among students. The two-week residential workcamp concluded on 6th February with the flagship ‘Seeds of Togetherness’ event, celebrating collaboration, sustainability, and student-led learning.

Organized in collaboration with Service Civil International ( SCI ) – India, the workcamp brought together volunteers from across India and several other countries. Representing diverse professional backgrounds—including doctors, business analysts, entrepreneurs, coding technocrats and MSW students—the volunteers worked closely with DDHA students, offering rich cross-cultural perspectives and real-world insights.

A key highlight of the workcamp was its focus on sustainable living and agriculture research. Students and volunteers collaborated on extensive, ground-level agricultural research, gaining a deeper understanding of farmers ’challenges, government welfare schemes, and their on-ground effectiveness. Students learned the importance of primary data collection, observation, and analysis—transforming learning into a lived experience.

The concluding ‘Seeds of Togetherness’ event witnessed the presence of eminent guests from diverse fields. These included Dr Harika, Founder of the agricultural start-up Greenich Greens; Ira Chauhan, a passionate environmentalist and journalist; Prof Dr Asha Rani Kapoor, a distinguished academician with vast experience in agriculture and sustainability; Seema Singh, Vice-President, DDHA ; and Arvind Kapoor, a corporate stalwart with over 37 years of experience in tea plantations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Singh, Chairman, DDHA , emphasized the need for reimagining education through experiential learning . He noted that true learning begins when institutions understand students’ needs rather than imposing adult perspectives. He further stressed that the National Education Policy (NEP) can succeed only in a student-first environment.

Adding to this, Yudhishter Puran Singh, Managing Director, DDHA , spoke about the responsibility of educational institutions in shaping socially conscious and globally aware individuals. He emphasized the need to nurture empathy, collaboration, and a sense of purpose, encouraging students to use their education as a means to create meaningful change. He further expressed gratitude to SCI for partnering with DDHA , noting that it is a privilege to be the only school in India actively collaborating with SCI to drive such immersive, globally focused initiatives.

The event featured engaging panel discussions on Education, Environment, and Community, along with a unique Sustainability Tree initiative. Guests received handmade envelopes containing dissolvable seeds, symbolizing growth and responsibility, and were invited to write a sustainability pledge they committed to carry forward.

Sharing her experience, Ujwola, an SCI volunteer from Nepal, remarked,

“The DDHA – SCI Workcamp was truly transformative. Working so closely with students, the community, and nature helped me see education beyond classrooms. The warmth, openness, and shared purpose here made this experience unforgettable.”