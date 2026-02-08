U’chal University holds 5th International Conference on “Herbal Treasures of Uttarakhand”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Feb: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, is organising the 5th International Conference on “Herbal Treasures of Uttarakhand, Himalayas: From indigenous use to global formulations” on 6-7 February. It is sponsored by ANRF-SERB, CSIR, APTI, Himalayan Scientific Instruments Co., Har Krishan Bhalla & Sons, Taylor & Francis Group, Guru Printers, Sunil & Company, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., M/S Shaila Enterprises, Samarth Scientific, Industrial Solution Company, Sisco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Anurag Enterprises, and Bio-Scientific Company.

The programme commenced with the formal welcome and felicitations for the dignitaries. The event was inaugurated by Ankita Joshi (Vice President), Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi (Vice-Chancellor), Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna (Pro Vice-Chancellor), Uttaranchal University, and Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola, Director, UIPS. On the occasion, the conference abstract book was released in the presence of the dignitaries.

The Chief Guest, Prof (Dr) Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, delivered his insights, emphasising the need for scientific validation of traditional herbal knowledge, innovation-driven research, and the role of academia in sustainable development and policy support for the herbal and pharmaceutical sciences.

The Guests of Honour, who also delivered keynote addresses, were Dr Arvind Saklani, Vice President – Agribiotechnology, Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, Mumbai; Dr Deependra Singh, Vice President, APTI Central Region and National Body Chairman, Education Regulation Committee (PCI), India; and Bhushan Ghollar, Head – Human Resources, Geltec Innovative Healthcare, Mumbai.

The technical sessions featured eminent experts. Dr Sanghapal D Sawant, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR–National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, spoke on phytopharmaceutical development based on traditional knowledge. Prof (Dr) Arli Aditya Parikesit, Indonesia International Institute for Life Sciences University, Jakarta, presented insights on in silico analysis of herbal phytochemicals against drug-resistant tuberculosis. Dr Arvind Saklani discussed Himalayan bio-resources for nutraceuticals, while Dr T Senthilkumar of CSIR-IIP, Dehradun, spoke on biomass-derived materials for advanced applications. Prof (Dr) Sumit Durgapal of UIPS highlighted formulation challenges in plant-based drug delivery systems.

Deans, Directors, students, research scholars and faculty members from different institutes and universities attended the conference with full enthusiasm and interest. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Prof (Dr) Shradha Bisht, acknowledging speakers, sponsors, and participants.