U’chal University successfully hosts International Education Fair 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: Uttaranchal University successfully organised the International Education Fair 2026 at its campus in Dehradun. Organised by the Office of International Affairs, in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and in collaboration with StudyIn, New Delhi, the fair provided a dynamic platform for students to explore international higher education opportunities, interact with global university representatives, and gain valuable insights into pursuing academic programmes abroad.

The event commenced with an inaugural session attended by Jitender Joshi, President; Ankita Joshi, Vice President; Prof. Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor; and Prof. Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University. The programme featured a university presentation and interaction with international university representatives and StudyIn officials, highlighting global academic collaboration and international education opportunities.

The fair brought together representatives from several prestigious international universities and institutions across Europe, Australia, and Italy, including Swinburne University of Technology, the University of Dundee, Queen Mary University of London, POLIMI Graduate School of Management, the University of Essex, the University of Northampton, the University of Reading, the University of Aberdeen, and the University of Wollongong. Their participation enabled students to explore diverse academic pathways and gain first-hand information about international programmes, admission criteria, application procedures, and study opportunities across different destinations.

A key highlight of the fair was the discipline-specific counselling across Engineering, Management, Computing Sciences, Applied and Life Sciences, Law, Pharmacy, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Hotel and Hospitality Management, Health Sciences, Nursing, and Agriculture. Direct interactions with international university representatives helped students understand programme options, eligibility, admission processes, and global education pathways aligned with their academic interests and career aspirations. The sessions also enabled delegates to address student queries, fostering informed academic decisions and cross-border educational collaboration.

Students expressed positive feedback on the International Study Fair, appreciating the opportunity to interact directly with international university representatives and gain valuable insights into global study options, admission requirements, scholarships, and career prospects. They found the discipline-specific counselling informative and helpful in exploring international academic pathways aligned with their interests and aspirations.

The event was coordinated by Er. Rajesh Deorari, Director, IQAC, and Er. Sudhir Jugran, Assistant Manager, IQAC, with the active support of the school leadership, the international admission coordinator, faculty members, and student volunteers representing various schools of the University. Jatin N. Khurana, Manager – Strategic Alliances, StudyIn, New Delhi, represented the collaborating organisation and played a pivotal role in facilitating engagement between the University and the participating international institutions. An informal networking session provided further opportunities for interaction, exchange of perspectives, and discussions on potential avenues for continued academic engagement.

The initiative provided students with direct access to international universities, enabling them to explore global education opportunities and prepare for a globally connected future.