RCD holds talk on Osteoarthritis Symptoms & Treatments

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: The Rotary Club Dehradun organized a talk on Osteoarthritis–Symptoms & Treatments. Dr Archit Agarwal, MS, MCH, from the Graphic Era Hospital was the keynote speaker. He was formally welcomed and introduced to the audience by Rtn. Anamika Mehta.

Dr. Agarwal stated that Osteoarthritis is one of the most common arthritis and people suffer from this all over the world. This condition is developed when the cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down as we grow old. It can damage or harm any joint but in most of the cases it affects joints in the hands, knees, hips and spine. This condition can be managed or delayed by exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and active life style.

It causes pain and stiffness in joints and reduces flexibility. The patient experiences grating sensation, crackling and swelling resulting in feeling like hard lumps around the affected joints.

Old age, genetic conditions, obesity and injury are some of the main causes of such a condition. The patient should consult a doctor as soon as such problems start so that the early treatment or intervention should stop further deterioration. Meditation, exercise, supportive devices, cold and heat therapies and finally surgery are the possible remedies or treatments of this medical condition.

All the members of the club found the talk very informative. They also appreciated the way Dr. Archit Agarwal explained everything in detail through a power point presentation.

Besides President Megha Bansal and Secretary P.K. Gupta, a large number of Rotarians including PDG Rakesh Agarwal, PP Patricia Hilton, PP Dr. S.L. Gupta, PP D.C. Bansal, PP Dr. R.K. Bakshi, PP Pawan Agarwal, PP Tarun Bhatia, Rtn. Shreya Agarwal, Rtn. Manmohan Sachdeva, Rtn. Archit Gupta and Rtn. Dr. A.K. Srivastava, etc., were present on the occasion.

The club presented a memento and gifts to the guest speaker and Dr. A. K. Srivastava proposed the vote of thanks.