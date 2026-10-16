Complete all arrangements in time for Haridwar Kumbh 2027: Satpal Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 15 Oct: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has directed officials to complete all preparations for Haridwar Kumbh-2027 within the stipulated timeline, in line with the state government’s commitment to organising the religious congregation on a divine and grand scale.

Reviewing the preparations for the Kumbh at the Mela Control Building (CCR) auditorium on Thursday, he said all concerned departments must work in coordination to ensure the convenience, safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. He emphasised effective arrangements for crowd management, traffic and parking, healthcare services, sanitation, drinking water and disaster management, along with special attention to the quality and timely completion of construction works. He also stated that the infrastructure being developed for the Kumbh should benefit Haridwar throughout the year.

Satpal Maharaj said a comprehensive action plan should be prepared, taking into account the anticipated influx of pilgrims and drawing on the experience of previous events, to ensure the orderly, safe and successful conduct of Haridwar Kumbh. He directed officials to prepare a robust plan for the operation of buses and trains and publicise it extensively so that pilgrims receive travel-related information well in advance.

He instructed officials to exercise special vigilance on days when large crowds are expected to prevent incidents such as stampedes. Sudden changes in arrangements, including last-minute changes to train platforms immediately before departure, should be avoided. Alternative routes for the safe evacuation of crowds during emergencies must be identified, with adequate arrangements put in place in advance.

Emphasising the development of sufficient parking facilities, the Cabinet Minister said shuttle bus services should be arranged to facilitate the movement of pilgrims between parking areas, temporary bus terminals and major ghats.

The Cabinet Minister directed officials to ensure that roads in the Kumbh area and routes leading to temples and ghats remain in good condition. He also instructed that roads under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) be maintained in a smooth and traffic-friendly condition. Effective quality inspections of road construction and repair works must be carried out, and ropeway facilities should also be inspected.

Satpal Maharaj directed officials to deploy adequate police personnel during the Kumbh and ensure robust security arrangements at major ghats, crowded areas and key traffic routes. He said a clear action plan should be prepared through coordination among the concerned departments to deal with disasters and other emergencies. All necessary arrangements, including alternative evacuation routes, must be prepared in advance to enable prompt action whenever required.

Keeping the convenience of pilgrims in mind, he also directed officials to ensure adequate safety measures at the ghats, construct ramps for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and provide a sufficient number of changing rooms.

The Cabinet Minister called for the preparation of an effective Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the Kumbh area and stressed its strict implementation. He directed officials to ensure the adequate availability of hospitals, ambulances, essential medicines, medical equipment and healthcare personnel so that pilgrims receive timely medical assistance throughout the event.

Regarding sanitation, he instructed officials to implement effective waste management and sewage disposal measures and provide a sufficient number of clean toilets. He emphasised regular cleaning of toilets and maintaining cleanliness throughout the entire Mela area.

Satpal Maharaj stressed the need for regular monitoring of drinking water supplies, timely cleaning of water tanks and routine testing of water quality. He directed the departments concerned to complete all necessary arrangements well in advance to ensure a continuous supply of clean drinking water for pilgrims.

He said electricity supply and telecommunications services must remain uninterrupted throughout the Kumbh. The concerned departments were instructed to make the necessary arrangements in advance. He also called for decorative lighting, façade improvements and attractive illumination of prominent temples, bridges and ghats in Haridwar to enhance their appearance.

Satpal Maharaj said Haridwar Kumbh-2027 would provide an important opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand’s rich cultural and religious heritage to the country and the world. Accordingly, he stressed the need for extensive promotion and dissemination of the state’s cultural traditions and religious heritage. He also directed officials to make proper arrangements for flower showers, receptions and ceremonial welcomes during the processions of saints and seers.

During the meeting, Mela Officer Sonika briefed the participants on the preparations for Kumbh Mela-2027 and the progress of various construction projects. She informed them that most works were progressing according to the prescribed timelines. Special monitoring was being undertaken to ensure the timely completion of major projects related to bridges, ghats and roads. The executing agencies had been instructed to expedite construction activities and complete the works within the stipulated deadlines.

Those present at the meeting included Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar, BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer Swapnil Anirudh, Chief Development Officer Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra, Additional Mela Officer Dayanand Saraswati, Haridwar City Magistrate Har Giri, HRDA Secretary Pratyush Singh, Deputy Mela Officer Akash Joshi, Technical Cell Superintending Engineer Manoj Bhatt, Public Works Department Superintending Engineer D.P. Singh, Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer Manoj Kumar Singh, Jal Sansthan Superintending Engineer Yashveer Mall, Peyjal Nigam Superintending Engineer G.S. Tomar, and NHAI Project Director Puneet Garg, along with officials from various departments.

Tehri Garhwal Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey, Additional District Magistrate Tehri Shailendra Singh Negi, Additional District Magistrate Pauri Garhwal Fincha Ram Chauhan, and other officials from Dehradun, Pauri and Tehri districts also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.