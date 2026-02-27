U’khand gets Rs 350 crore under Special Assistance Scheme for financial reforms

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Uttarakhand has been granted an incentive amount of Rs 350 crores under Part-IX of the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI), titled “Incentives to States for Efficiency in Financial Management”. Describing this as a significant achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the approval.

The CM stated that the sanction is a direct outcome of the state government’s commitment to robust financial management, transparency and fiscal discipline. He claimed that Uttarakhand has made notable progress in enhancing tax collection, controlling expenditure, strengthening the digital payment system and improving overall budgetary management.

Dhami further mentioned that the State had earlier received incentive assistance from the Union Government for implementing transparent policies in the mining sector, introducing e-tendering and online monitoring systems, as well as undertaking reforms in the Transport Department. This, he observed, reflects that Uttarakhand is steadily building a strong national identity by consistently adopting a governance model based on reforms and accountability.

The Chief Minister said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in good governance, transparency and development. He added that such periodic incentives extended by the Union Government serve as a source of encouragement for the State and will provide renewed momentum to its development projects.

Expressing his appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Government of India, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that the State Government remains firmly committed to realising the vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” and is continuously striving to position Uttarakhand among the leading States of the country.