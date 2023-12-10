U’khand is witnessing rapid growth in infrastructrure: MN Pandey

Sectoral session organised on Infrastructure Growth in Global Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: On the second day of the Global Investors ‘ Summit , Sectoral Session was organised today in which Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey participated as the Chief Guest. The session was related to Infrastructure growth . Speaking on this occasion, Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said in his address that he has a long relationship with Uttarakhand. He said that the BJP has always been in favour of small states and it was during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that three states including Uttarakhand were carved out of three larger states of UP, Bihar and MP. These states were created with the sole purpose that these states also become partners in development. He said that Uttarakhand has progressed rapidly after the formation of a separate state.

He said that if there is any golden era of democratic India then it belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is an ascetic Prime Minister and the renovation work done in Kedarnath under his guidance can only be done by an ascetic Prime Minister. When disaster struck Kedarnath, Modi was the first to reach here. Pandey reminded that PM Modi had declared that the current decade will be of Uttarakhand and this dream is being realised by the Centre and the state governments.

The Global Investors Summit is an essential part of this. Pandey also congratulated all those including the state government for the successful rescue operation at Silkyara some days ago. The way Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Centre worked day and night to get all the workers out safely is an example seen rarely elsewhere in the world.

The Union Minister called upon entrepreneurs to come here and invest. He said that the Centre has laid necessary focus on the development of infrastructure . The budget for infrastructure has been increased by 33 percent. Unprecedented work is being done in the field of rural connectivity. Since 2014, 103 lakh rural roads have been constructed. Crores of people are benefiting from Ayushman Yojana. He said that his ministry has started 17 Product Link Initiative Schemes and the Uttarakhand government has also come up with industry friendly policies. He appealed to the entrepreneurs to take advantage of these policies in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand’s Finance and Urban Development and Housing Minister Premchand Aggarwal said that nowhere else is there pure climate and law and order like Uttarakhand. He appealed to the entrepreneurs to invest more and more in Uttarakhand. Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan said that infrastructure facilities in Uttarakhand have a bright future. He said that there are immense employment opportunities in this sector and Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly in this sector. The biggest examples of this are Chardham Yatra Marg Project, Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor etc. On this occasion, Secretary to the Chief Minister Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General Industries Shri Rohit Meena etc. were present. Industry experts shared views, appeared overwhelmed by Uttarakhand government’s event.

The speakers included Rajeev Bansal, CEO of RHP, Prafulla Chaudhary, CEO of Dopplemayr Group, KMPG Partner Vivek Aggarwal, Chirayu Garg, CEO of CVM Logistics and Hemant Keloskar, CEO of Green Base.