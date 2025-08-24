U’khand’s Harish Kothari awarded Golden Pin at 15th Asia Pacific Regional Conference of WAGGGS

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 22 Aug: The much-awaited 15th Asia Pacific Regional Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) was inaugurated on 19 August at The Leela Ambience Hotel, New Delhi, in a grand opening ceremony. The conference continued till 22 August.

The formal inauguration was done by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Dr Anil Kumar Jain, President of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. Distinguished dignitaries present included Dr KK Khandelwal, Chief National Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides; Geeta Nataraj, Vice President, Bharat Scouts and Guides; and Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities & Chief Commissioner (Guides), Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Also gracing the occasion were Candela González, Chair, World Board, WAGGGS; Nadine El Achy, Chief Executive Officer, WAGGGS; Chempaka Emalin Pahamin, Chair, Asia Pacific Region, WAGGGS; Dato’ Dr Juseon Byun, Founder, Friends of Asia Pacific Region WAGGGS (FAPW); and Lynne Price, Chair, FAPW Working Group.

Diplomatic guests included Aishath Azeema, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to India; Rabindra Jung Thapa, Counsellor, Embassy of Nepal; and Josel F Ignacio, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to India.

All dignitaries were welcomed in traditional Indian style — with tilak and aarti. Dr KK Khandelwal introduced the guests on stage and extended his greetings.

The highlight of the ceremony was the flag march, in which representatives from different member organisations proudly paraded with their flags, converging at the centre as a powerful symbol of unity. This was followed by the World Song and the Scouts and Guides prayer “Daya Kar Daan Bhakti Ka” sung in unison.

In his welcome address, Dr KK Khandelwal warmly greeted the dignitaries and recalled the history of Bharat Scouts and Guides since its establishment on 7 November 1950.

The cultural programme featured the vibrant Rajasthani folk dance “Padharo Mhare Desh”. Following this, Candela González (World Board Chair, WAGGGS) and Nadine El Achy (CEO, WAGGGS) addressed the gathering, stating: “WAGGGS is proud to stand alongside its member organisations across the Asia Pacific Region. This region is rich in diversity, innovation, and resilience. The conference is not just a gathering, but an opportunity to share achievements and challenges of the past three years, learn from one another, and set a new direction for the future. Together, we are stronger than ever and committed to ensuring that every girl and young woman in our movement has the full right to opportunities, voice, and leadership.”

Chief Guest Dr Anil Kumar Jain, President of Bharat Scouts and Guides and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), expressed gratitude to WAGGGS for hosting this important event in India. He referred to India’s proud tradition of hosting national and international conferences since 1950 and highlighted India’s remarkable progress in digitisation, women’s empowerment, and climate action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A captivating Rajasthani dance performance followed, drawing applause from the audience. Several foreign delegates spontaneously joined in, adding a joyful cultural exchange.

During the event, Dato’ Dr Juseon Byun was honoured with the 25 Years Long Service Award in recognition of her invaluable contributions. Uttarakhand’s Harish Kothari was awarded the Golden Pin on the occasion.

The vote of thanks was delivered jointly by Chempaka Emalin Pahamin (Chair, Asia Pacific, WAGGGS) and Dr. Pankaj Mittal (Secretary General & Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides). They extended heartfelt gratitude to the teams of BSG India and WAGGGS for their dedication and cooperation.

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph of all participants and dignitaries, marking the beginning of the 15th Asia Pacific Regional Conference and the 9th Friends Asia Pacific Region WAGGGS Regional Gathering as a historic and memorable occasion.