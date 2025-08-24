Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat expresses grief over Jitendra suicide case, promises justice

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri, 22 Aug: Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat expressed deep sorrow over the suicide of Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Talasari village in Pauri district, calling it an extremely tragic incident. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, he said that the government stands with them in this difficult hour. Dr Rawat stated clearly that no matter who the culprit is, he would not be spared under any circumstances.

After receiving information about the incident, Dr Rawat immediately spoke with the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Pauri. He directed them to ensure a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation so that the victim’s family may get justice at the earliest.

The Minister reiterated that the culprits, regardless of their influence or position, will face strict legal action. He emphasised that such incidents will not be tolerated at any cost and assured that every possible effort will be made to provide justice to the affected family. He also directed the local administration to handle the matter with utmost sensitivity and to provide security to the bereaved family.