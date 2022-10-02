Union Minister to give Nanda Devi Awards to brave women

DEHRADUN, 1 Oct: Union Social Empowerment Minister, Pratima Bhaumik, a veteran women leader from Tripura shall deliver the annual Vidyamata Rajrani Memorial speech and give Nanda Devi Samman to select Uttarakhand women, honouring them for acts of bravery and courage. That’s the theme of the awards this year and criteria for selecting recipients.

The programme shall be held on 1st November in Dehradun. This was revealed by Tarun Vijay, former MP and President Shri Nanda Devi Raj Jaat Poorv Peethika Samiti, that observes the punya tithi of a great woman educationist, called Vidya Mata by Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Previous year these awards celebrating Mother Nanda Devi, the Shakti, were given to COVID warrior nurses, off track innovator women teachers, mountaineers and social reformers.

Pratima Bhaumik is known for her strong leadership, dedication to Indian spiritual values and vigorously pursuing the cause of women empowerment. The selection process for the Nanda Awards has already begun under the guidance of top academicians and administrations of all districts.