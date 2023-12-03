UPES Hosts 21st Convocation: Celebrates Academic Triumphs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: UPES , a multidisciplinary university in Dehradun, hosted its 21st convocation , celebrating academic and research excellence.

A total of 2,656 students were awarded degrees at the event, which was graced by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd). Recognising the students for their exceptional work during the academic year 2022-23, the ceremony bestowed 15 Gold Medals, 61 Silver Medals, 6 Silver Plates for CCE Graduates, and 24 Letters of Appreciation.

School of Computer Science, School of Health Sciences and Technology and School of Modern Media registered 100% placements, and the highest package offered was ₹36 LPA.

Addressing the gathering, Lt-General Singh said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the graduating students. As you embark on your journey into the real world, it is crucial to keep in mind the significance of continuous learning, personal growth, and giving back to society. Additionally, I take this opportunity to commend UPES for its outstanding contribution to the field of research, which has brought immense pride to our country. May you all take forward the spirit of innovation and excellence fostered at UPES .”

Speaking at the convocation , Dr Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor, UPES , said, “We are immensely proud of the groundbreaking achievements of our visionary academicians, professors, students, researchers and changemakers who work relentlessly to support our vision of fostering academic excellence by going above and beyond. As you venture into a realm of infinite possibilities, we hope you continue to push boundaries, innovate fearlessly, and create a lasting impact. Embrace challenges as opportunities and let your passion guide you towards shaping a brighter future. Congratulations to all of you and best wishes for the journey ahead.”

Presenting UPES ' journey over the past year, Dr Sharma highlighted significant student achievements. In the last academic year, UPES Design student Shresth Sinha won the prestigious Charpak Scholarship. BTech student Yashasvi Shukla was selected for the AAPG (American Association of Petroleum Geologists) Foundation's L. Austin Weeks Undergraduate Grant Program and won the prestigious ACS COLL-PUI 2023 award from the American Chemical Society. UPES alumnus Navneet Singh won a gold medal in the Lawn Bowls Men's Fours and a silver medal in the Men's Pairs at the 36th National Games.

Furthermore, UPES researchers Dr Vipin Gaur and Prof JB Singh will be playing an important role in the groundbreaking Future Circular Collider (FCC) project at CERN (European Organisation for Nuclear Research), Switzerland. They are also making significant contributions to the prominent particle physics project ‘Belle II’ at KEK (High Energy Accelerator Research Organization), Japan.

In order to cultivate a global outlook, the university has established robust partnerships with esteemed institutions across the globe, including Berkeley Global in the United States, the University of New South Wales, the University of Queensland, the University of Adelaide in Australia, and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and the Ohio State University, to name a few.

UPES has been ranked number one private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2024 and as per the Times Higher Education (THE) World Rankings 2024, UPES ranks 9th among private and deemed universities in India.

According to the prestigious Shanghai Ranking – Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) for Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, UPES is among world’s top 150 institutions for Telecommunication Engineering, among top 400 for Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and among top 500 for Computer Science and Engineering.