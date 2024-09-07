UPES reaches new milestone in NIRF Rankings 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Sep: UPES has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by ascending in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluation. As per the NIRF Rankings 2024, UPES has secured the 46th position in India, in the ‘university’ category, showcasing a remarkable 6-place jump from the rankings in 2023. UPES has also made a significant 20-place leap to 59th position in the ‘overall’ category compared to last year. The university secured 28th place in the Law, 41st in Management, and 42nd in Engineering categories.

This achievement reflects a consistent upward trajectory, with the university making massive strides towards the top, since its entry into the NIRF top 100 universities list in 2021, at the 100th position in the ‘university’ category. UPES ascended to the 65th position in the university category in 2022 and followed it up by achieving the 52nd spot last year in 2023. Even in the ‘overall’ category, UPES has improved its standings significantly every year, starting at the 97th position in 2022 followed by 79th in the category, in 2023.

This year, for the first time ever, UPES has also entered the Top 50 institutions in India under the Innovation Category. Innovation is central to UPES’s academic environment, fostering collaboration on groundbreaking projects among students, alumni, and faculty. With a dedicated research wing, UPES actively supports research through funding, mentorship, and resources, driving cutting-edge advancements and addressing real-world challenges.

Over the years, UPES has been setting benchmarks in higher education with its industry-aligned curriculum, strong placement record, and holistic student development. Through Runway start-up incubator, the university is shaping future entrepreneurs. UPES has also formed key partnerships to enhance the students’ career prospects. As a hub of innovation, UPES encourages collaboration on projects that address real-world challenges, driving progress toward a better tomorrow.

Commenting on the latest rankings, Dr Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, said: “It is a proud moment for UPES to be recognised among the top institutions in India. Our steady rise in the NIRF university and school rankings each year reflects our commitment to becoming a globally renowned institution. Our progress is also mirrored in our strong positions across global education rankings such as Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Times Higher Education (THE), and the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the Shanghai Ranking.”

The NIRF, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, evaluates institutions based on various parameters, including teaching, learning, research, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and perception. UPES’s steady rise in these rankings underscores its dedication to providing world-class education.