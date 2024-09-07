Cong to resume its Padyatra to Kedarnth from 12 Sept

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has announced that its second phase of the “Shri Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra” will be resumed from 12 September under the leadership of State Congress President Karan Mahara.

Congress had launched this Yatra on 24 July but had to halt it due to excessive rains and the resulting road damage.

It may be recalled that the PCC had claimed that the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga had been tampered with by taking a stone from the Jyotirlinga to New Delhi under the patronage of the BJP Government. The Congress also claims that this tampering has broken the centuries-old Vedic and Sanatani traditions and establishing Jyotirlinga in the presence of the Chief Minister to set up a temple in the same name. Claiming that the Kedarnath Dham is a seat of faith in Sanatan, PCC Chief Karan Mahara said that the Congress is organising this padyatra rally against this tampering with the religious sentiments of all Hindus.

The Padyatra had begun from Har Ki Pauri Haridwar on 24 July, but had to be stopped at Sitapur due to the natural calamity on the Yatra route. In the second phase of this Yatra, it will begin from Sitapur on 12 September under the leadership of State Congress President Mahara.

State Congress Vice President, Organisation and Administration, Mathuradatt Joshi shared that the Yatra will start on 12 September from Sitapur after the flag hoisting by Sevadal workers at 7:30 a.m. on that day. The Congress also held a meeting today in preparation for the resumption of the Yatra in which many party leaders and workers of the party and of ancillary bodies participated.