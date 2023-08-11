UPES student wins Lexus India’s Nature Electrified Design Contest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Aug: With a strong commitment to advancing the cause of a sustainable world and promoting environmentally responsible practices, Ratin Mohan, a 3rd year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) student from UPES, recently made waves in the renowned Nature Electrified Design Contest by Lexus India. His exceptional design not only caught the attention of the judges but also helped him bag the first position.

Commenced in April on Earth Day, talented designers from across the country submitted their entries, showcasing their skills and creativity. A panel of automotive veterans carefully selected five finalists, and the ultimate winner was determined by the audience’s votes.

Ratin’s design emerged as the most popular choice. Speaking on the inspiration for this award-winning design, he said, “As a design student, I have always aspired to contribute to a sustainable world through my designs. The idea behind the design was to capture the essence of the five elements of nature: Earth, Sun, Water, Sky, and Wind. Being involved in every step of the process, from start to end, to see my design come to life was a surreal experience that I’ll always hold close to my heart. The dedication of Lexus to contribute towards nature and create a sustainable tomorrow inspired me to participate in this competition. Starting from engaging in competitions to presenting my work to juries, my academic journey at UPES has significantly enhanced my confidence and professionalism. This has played a vital role in helping me present my ideas in front of the panel.”

The event attracted prominent automobile brands.