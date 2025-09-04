Uttarakhand must follow Telangana’s lead in celebrating its Flower Festival on the World Stage

Uttarakhand must follow Telangana’s lead in celebrating its Flower Festival on the...

Let Phool Dei Bloom

By Dr Prashant Thapliyal & Rajnish Sharma

When Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announced plans to celebrate the state’s iconic ‘Bathukamma festival’ on the scale of the ‘Rio Carnival’, it was not just a cultural decision—it was a bold act of ‘cultural diplomacy and economic vision’. Bathukamma, celebrated by women with vibrant floral arrangements, is now on track to become a globally recognised symbol of Telangana’s identity, just like the Carnival is for Brazil.

This strategic move raises a pressing question: Why can’t Uttarakhand do the same with its own beautiful, fragrant, and culturally rich festival—Phool Dei?

A Festival in Bloom, But Kept Local

‘Phool Dei’ is Uttarakhand’s ‘springtime festival of flowers’, deeply rooted in the traditions of the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Every March, young girls go door to door, laying fresh seasonal blossoms like ‘pheonly (Reinwardtia indica)’ and ‘buransh (rhododendron)’ on thresholds, singing blessings for prosperity and harmony. Homes respond with offerings of rice, jaggery, and sweets, reinforcing the warmth of community life.

But outside these hilly hamlets, who really knows about Phool Dei? Unlike Bathukamma, which has already made its mark with ‘celebrations at the Burj Khalifa’ and overseas diaspora festivals, Phool Dei remains largely invisible—unrecognised even in many parts of India.

What Telangana Got Right—and Uttarakhand Must Learn

Telangana’s Bathukamma revival didn’t happen overnight. It involved government investment, community mobilisation, diaspora engagement, and clever branding. From laser shows to flower installations to global campaigns, the state reimagined a folk tradition into a tourism and cultural diplomacy powerhouse.

Uttarakhand, known for its serene landscapes and spiritual tourism, has yet to leverage its rich intangible cultural heritage—and Phool Dei is a perfect candidate.

Why Phool Dei Deserves the Spotlight

A Visual & Sensory Delight: The doorsteps covered in flowers, children in traditional attire, and sounds of folk songs like “Phool Dei Chhamma Dei” are not just rituals—they’re a photographer’s dream and a traveller’s delight. Eco-Conscious Roots: Phool Dei’s use of native, seasonal flowers and nature-centered ethos aligns perfectly with today’s growing global consciousness around sustainability and green celebrations. Intergenerational & Inclusive: This is a festival of community, where elders teach songs, women prepare traditional dishes like ‘Dei’, and children bring blessings. It binds generations and genders. Untapped Tourism Potential: Celebrated at the onset of spring, Phool Dei can be the highlight of a seasonal tourism calendar, bringing much-needed footfall to hill villages before the summer rush. Cultural Identity & Soft Power: Just as Rio has Carnival and Japan has Hanami, Uttarakhand can present Phool Dei as a Himalayan ode to spring, harmony, and floral beauty.

How to Take Phool Dei Global

Institutional Backing: The Uttarakhand government should set up a ‘Phool Dei Promotion Committee’, involving tourism, culture, education, and rural development departments. City-Level Celebrations: Start with grand events in Dehradun, Nainital, Almora, and Rishikesh with flower parades, school competitions, traditional music shows, and local food festivals. Global Outreach: Collaborate with Indian missions abroad, diaspora groups, and Indian cultural centres to host Phool Dei exhibitions and performances in cities like London, Toronto, Sydney, and Dubai. Tourism Campaigns: Introduce “Phool Dei Trails”—springtime travel packages where tourists can stay in homestays, take part in flower rituals, learn Pahadi songs, and enjoy local delicacies. Involve Schools & Youth: Promote inter-school competitions around Phool Dei—folk song contests, art exhibitions, flower crafts—to instil pride in the next generation. Brand It Boldly: Market it as “India’s Spring Festival of Flowers”, create a logo, a theme song, and professional promotional videos. Tie-ups with influencers and travel bloggers can give it viral visibility.

A Himalayan Celebration Waiting to Be Discovered

At a time when the world is hungry for authentic, nature-loving, and culturally deep experiences, Phool Dei checks every box. But for it to truly bloom, it needs more than tradition—it needs vision, investment, and strategic promotion.

Uttarakhand has a chance to turn a quiet village tradition into a powerful symbol of its identity, just as Telangana is doing with Bathukamma. It’s not a question of ‘if’ Phool Dei can go global—but ‘when’ we decide it should.

Let the flowers speak.

Let Phool Dei bloom

(Dr Prashant Thapliyal is Associate Professor, Army Cadet College, IMA, Dehradun, and ex-PGT, KVS.)