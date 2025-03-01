Uttarakhand State Tribal Fest begins today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: The State Tribal Research Cum Cultural Centre and Museum (TRI), Uttarakhand, announced the Uttarakhand State Tribal Fest 2025, which is set to take place from 1 to 3 March at the Parade Ground, here.

The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Guest. The event will be chaired by MLA, Rajpur, Khajan Das.

This vibrant three-day celebration aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and artistic expressions of tribal communities from Uttarakhand and across the country. Attendees can expect tribal exhibitions, traditional dance performances, folk music concerts, and handicraft showcases, offering an immersive experience into India’s diverse tribal legacy.

Speaking about the festival, SS Tolia, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, emphasised the importance of preserving and celebrating tribal culture. “The Uttarakhand State Tribal Fest is not just an event but a tribute to the invaluable contributions of our indigenous communities. It is a platform that brings together art, tradition, and history, fostering a deeper appreciation among people,” he said.

The festival will feature cultural performances by prominent folk artists, including actress Shweta Mahara, Naresh Badshah, Kishan Mahipal, Rohit Chauhan, Sunny Dayal, and Jitendra Tomkyal, along with mesmerising performances from various tribal groups. The event will also host an exhibition from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, allowing visitors to explore traditional crafts, textiles, and artifacts.

Organised under the aegis of TRI Uttarakhand, this programme is expected to attract cultural enthusiasts, artists, and scholars from across India. Rajeev Kumar Solanki, Coordinator, TRI Uttarakhand, highlighted that the festival will provide a unique opportunity for people to engage with tribal customs and support indigenous artisans.

The Uttarakhand State Tribal Fest 2025 promises an enriching cultural experience, celebrating the spirit of tribal communities and their invaluable role in shaping India’s cultural landscape.