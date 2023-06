Uttarakhandi Body Builder selected for World Championship

selected

World

championship

Pratibha Thapliyal renowned Indian Woman bodybuilder, has beenfor Asia and

Sanskriti Bhatt member of NGO Usha Ek Kiran, presented her a handsome amount as a token of love and support. The Founder of Usha Ek Kiran, Nirupama Uniyal Bhatt, President Ravinder Bhatt, Treasurer Praveen Bhatt and the Founder of Padma Siddhi Films Avinash Dhyani were also present on the occasion.