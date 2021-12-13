Valley of Words mourns demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

By TANIA SAILI BAKSHI

DEHRADUN, 10 Dec: Condolences pour in from across the world, on the untimely demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and twelve others onboard the ill-fated chopper crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Valley of Words, International Literature & Arts Festival remembers the valiant gentleman whose presence at the literary festival’s valedictory function in October left an indelible impact. In early October 2020 a two-day event was hosted by the Valley of Words – USI on ‘Military History and Strategy: The war which shaped the subcontinent: Looking back and Ahead!’ A marathon of sessions were conducted over two days across the salience of geography, Pakistan: A Garrison State, Bangla National Movement and Liberation War. On the last day of the lit fest i.e. 10th of October, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, agreed to give the valedictory address to those present at USI, New Delhi. A charismatic personality, with an ever-ready smile and a presence that awed one and all, the General spoke from the heart as he addressed the gathering reiterating the fact that future wars would be of a very different kind, “Future war would not be like the 1971 Bangaldesh war. It will be one fought with technology, different and difficult in nature, maybe cyber, spatial, one which involves artificial intelligence. A citizen war, not involving troops alone.” Looking back Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director, states, “General Rawat spoke like a true general. He had his convictions and he stood by them. He was also very articulate in sharing his world view that India’s defence preparedness should be second to none.”