Vibrations Dance Studio holds mesmerizing dance show ‘Breathless’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 July: Doon-based dance studio Vibrations , showcased a one-hour non-stop dance extravaganza, titled ‘ Breathless ‘ at the IGNFA Auditorium, FRI Campus, on Sunday. The show witnessed an impressive participation of over 100 talented individuals.

‘ Breathless – The Beginning of a Visual Spectacle’ unfolded as an awe-inspiring dance performance brought to life by visionary minds. The program marked the third edition of the renowned Groundwork program.

Over 1.5 months, more than 100 students of various age groups, ranging from 6 to 60, embarked on a transformative journey as part of the Groundwork program. Under the guidance of 15 exceptional trainers from diverse dance backgrounds, these dedicated individuals honed their skills in ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, and various other dance styles. Over 1.5 months, more than 100 students of various age groups, ranging from 6 to 60, embarked on a transformative journey as part of the Groundwork program. Under the guidance of 15 exceptional trainers from diversebackgrounds, these dedicated individuals honed their skills in ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, and various otherstyles.

Harshit Gupta, Co-Owner of Vibrations Dance Studio , expressed his excitement about the success of the show saying, “ Breathless has been a labor of love for all of us at Vibrations Dance Studio . It is immensely gratifying to witness the growth and passion of our students as they deliver breathtaking performances. We are proud to be pushing the boundaries of creativity and providing a platform for dance enthusiasts in Doon.”

The Breathless Show was an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of dynamic moves, a harmonious symphony of rhythm, and a visual feast that left the audience spellbound. The vibrant performances showcased the remarkable growth and dedication of the participants, captivating everyone in attendance.