Vigyan Utsav organised by UCOST

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) organised a Vigyan Utsav on the theme, ‘Atmanirbharta and Industry’ as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, today, in collaboration with DST, GoI, New Delhi, through online mode.

Dr Aparna Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, UCOST, coordinated the session. In the inaugural address, Dr Debapriya Dutta, Advisor, SEED Division, DST, GoI, emphasised on the need for Industry-Academic collaboration and shed light on how they can create a wonderful platform for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, gave the welcome address. He said that the council has been organising this programme since last year. He also gave an overview of initiatives taken by the council in this direction. Himanshu Goel, Scientist-B, Patent Information Centre (PIC), delivered a lecture on “Role of Council in Atmanirbharta and Industry in the State of Uttarakhand”.

In the technical session, Dr Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR-IIP, Dehradun; Er Rakesh Oberoi, former Chairman, CII, Dehradun; Dr Pankaj Gupta, President, Industries Association of Uttarakhand (IAU), Mohabewala Industrial Area, shared their views on the role of industry in developing an Atmanirbhar Bharat. They also shed light on industry academia collaboration. Dr Romila Chandra, Scientific Officer, UCOST proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Rashmi Sharma, Scientist E, DST, GoI; Dr Ravikant Prajapati, Scientist, DST, GoI; CDAC, Council’s representatives and other Scientists, Faculty members, Researchers, Students, UCOST & RSC staff, etc., were present on the occasion.