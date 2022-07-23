Suhana Verma, Anand Jha of DPS, Ranipur, to represent U’khand in Fit India Quiz

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Suhana Verma and Anand Jha of Delhi Public School, Ranipur, Haridwar, will compete in the national round of the Fit India Quiz from Uttarakhand.

The National Round of the Fit India Quiz 2021 has begun. The State-level winners from 36 States/UTs are competing for the top honours and mega cash prize.

As many as 72 student contestants are now in Mumbai with their respective teachers to take part in the final leg. The National Rounds will be telecast on Star Sports and national television and Webcast on social media channels of Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The winning school in the National Round of the Fit India Quiz 2021 will get prize money of Rs 25 lakhs and the winning team of students will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakhs, each. The first runner-up will get Rs 15 lakhs (for the school) and Rs 75,000 for each student. The 2nd runner-up will get Rs. 10 lakhs (for the school) and Rs 50,000 for each student.

The National Round will consist of quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the 72 students from 36 schools who won the state rounds in Mumbai, last evening. Cash prize amounting to Rs 99 Lakhs was awarded to these state-level winners.

As many as 360 schools competed in the State Rounds which took place during the months of February and March 2022. Thirty-six teams (two students in each team) of the state rounds and their school representatives were awarded prize money, with the School being awarded Rs 2,50,000 and two students being rewarded Rs 12,500, each.

Addressing the students, the Minister said, “The Fit India Quiz will promote Fit India Movement, create awareness about sports and fitness, leading to the creation of a healthy and fit India, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Each one of you is now an ambassador of sports and fitness.” He asked the students to spread the word on Fit India Mobile App as well.

Launched with the aim to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history, the Fit India Quiz saw the participation of 36,299 students in the preliminary rounds in which 13,500 schools competed online on a platform hosted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Out of this, 360 selected schools competed in the State Rounds. After a series of state-level quarter-final and semi-final rounds, the finalists from 36 States/UTs have been identified for participating in the National Finals.