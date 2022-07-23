FRI holds training in Wood Science & Technology

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, conducted a ten day short term training course on Wood Science and Technology from 11 to 22 July. It was inaugurated by Renu Singh, Director, FRI. Participants were welcomed by Dr PK Gupta, Head, Forest Products Division, and R Ezhumalai, Scientist-D, as Course Coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks to the students of College of Forestry, Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Allahabad, UP.

This course is designed by the Forest Products Division scientists to cover all the aspects of wood science and technology like determination of physical and mechanical properties of timber, wood seasoning, wood preservation techniques, wood composite manufacturing process and properties, wood chemistry, cellulose and paper technology, wood working and finishing techniques, etc. Participants were also trained to detect hollowness in standing trees using ultrasonic concrete tester which shall be of great importance in urban forestry and also modern wood seasoning technology.

The valedictory function was held today. Training completion certificates were distributed to the 21 participants by Director, FRI. Trainees also expressed the view that they were highly benefited by this course.