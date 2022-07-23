Goal is to make Uttarakhand’s name reach heights: Yagya Bhasin

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jul: Uttarakhand’s 12 year old Yagya Bhasin after making a name in Bollywood doesn’t need any introduction. On Friday in conversation with the journalists at local Uttaranchal Press Club (UPC), he talked about his experiences. He said due to mainstream cinema he had to leave doing TV serials.

He spoke about his upcoming film and said it is based on clean Indian mission. He is seen portraying Bal Naren in the film. Sohak Rock Star’s film Bal Naren has been directed by Pawan Nagpal.

Rajniesh Duggal, Bidita Bag and Vindu Dara Singh are in the lead roles. The film is set to release in mid August.

He said he’s got title role in film Biswa, in which he will be seen playing a boy from Orissa’s small village. He said his ambition is to make Uttarakhand proud and reach great heights.

Yagya stays with his parents in Mumbai, though he is from Haridwar (Laksar). Right now Yagya is studying in Saint Agnes English High School, Bhayendra, Mumbai in class eight.

Yagya started his career with film Panga, in which he played the role of Kangana Ranaut and Jassi Gill’s son. He has also played the main role in Balaji’s Teli Films serial ‘Ye Hai Chahte’.

On this occasion actor & senior journalist Satish Sharma, UPC’s General Secretary OP Benjwal, Treasurer Naveen Kumar, Rajesh Barthwal, Dinesh Kukreti, Subodh Bhatt, Himansh Joshi and others were present.

Later, Yagya met the Uttarakhand Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan on Friday. He was accompanied by his parents Sonia & Deepak Bhasin and family friend Sonia Bharti. The Governor blessed the child actor and wished him luck for all his future endeavours.